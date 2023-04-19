Asean GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

The Wolf of Wall Street film to launch NFT offering, powered by Aventus

Web DeskComments Off on The Wolf of Wall Street film to launch NFT offering, powered by Aventus

To celebrate the film’s 10-year anniversary, Aventus has partnered with The Wolf of Wall Street’s rights holders to produce historical collection of NFTs

LONDON, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aventus, a Web3 solutions provider for enterprises, has partnered with the film rights holders for The Wolf of Wall Street and world-leading film producers and editors to create The Wolf of Wall Street Experience: a series of NFT drops which will also act as a key to unlocking wider parts of the experience.

With a worldwide box office of almost $400M, five Oscar nominations including Best Picture, and a Guinness World Records entry for most swearing in a film, The Wolf of Wall Street’s impact on popular culture remains steadfast almost a decade after its release, with memes of the film continuing to generate millions of uses.

The Wolf of Wall Street Experience will give fans of the film and Web3 enthusiasts access to exclusive content, rewards, and experiences via a series of limited NFT drops, including never-before-seen scenes from the making of the film, unlockable content, experiences, and limited access to an invite-only event to celebrate the anniversary of the film.

The launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023, with additional benefits for early participants of the community.

The NFTs will be created by the carbon neutral Aventus Network, which is a layer 1 (parachain) on Polkadot – meaning the project will leverage the full benefits of the Polkadot ecosystem, including enhanced scalability, speed, interoperability and security. It also means NFT holders will be able to leverage the full benefits of interoperability across more than 50 blockchains, including Ethereum.

Alan Vey, Founder & CEO at Aventus, commented: “The Wolf of Wall Street is one of the most iconic films across not only popular culture more broadly, but specifically within the blockchain community. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this film to Web3 and to be a part of a historic moment for the industry as blockbuster becomes the latest sector to realise the benefits of NFTs in community building and engagement.”

Gavin Wood, Founder of Polkadot & Ethereum, added: “Polkadot’s parachain ecosystem aims to help blockchains achieve their objectives by providing enhanced scalability, security and interoperability, and it’s wonderful to watch Aventus leverage this support to enable this truly groundbreaking project.”

About Aventus
Aventus provides robust, flexible and managed Web3 solutions for businesses looking to leverage the benefits of blockchain in order to future-proof their operations, generate new revenue streams and improve operational efficiencies.

With a combined experience of over seven decades in Web3 and enterprise leadership, Aventus crafts optimised solutions tailored to an enterprise’s unique needs to enable Web3 transformation & education, and manages the solution – so enterprises can focus on what they do best.
https://www.aventus.io/

Media inquiries:
aventus@thephagroup.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000804863

Web Desk

Related Articles
Asean Press Releases

A new chapter powered by a global coalition: SNOMED International releases its 2020 Annual Report

Web Desk

London, UK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2020 has been a year like no other in the world’s recent history. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the health and well-being of a global community, and, in doing so, has necessitated shifts in the way the world conducts business, engages with colleagues, and, at a personal […]
Press Releases

Le premier hôtel voco d’Afrique a ouvert ses portes dans le quartier branché de Rosebank, à Johannesburg

Web Desk

PARIS, 7 février 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IHG Hotels & Resorts, l’un des premiers groupes hôteliers au monde, a ouvert l’hôtel voco The Bank Johannesburg Rosebank, le premier hôtel voco en Afrique. Figurant parmi les enseignes les plus récentes d’IHG, voco™ associe le côté rassurant d’une grande enseigne à l’esprit informel et au charme d’un hôtel indépendant. The […]
Press Releases

Janet D’Addario, co-fondatrice de D’Addario & Co., et ancienne présidente de Providence House, s’est éteinte à l’âge de 72 ans.

Web Desk

FARMINGDALE, État de New York, 18 juin 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Janet D’Addario, une force créatrice et philanthropique prodigieuse dans le monde entier, et l’épouse du président de D’Addario, Jim d’Addario, est décédée le 14 juin chez elle, entourée de toute sa famille. Elle avait 72 ans. Selon son mari, Jim D’Addario, son décès est dû à […]

Asean GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

The Wolf of Wall Street film to launch NFT offering, powered by Aventus

Web DeskComments Off on The Wolf of Wall Street film to launch NFT offering, powered by Aventus

To celebrate the film’s 10-year anniversary, Aventus has partnered with The Wolf of Wall Street’s rights holders to produce historical collection of NFTs

LONDON, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aventus, a Web3 solutions provider for enterprises, has partnered with the film rights holders for The Wolf of Wall Street and world-leading film producers and editors to create The Wolf of Wall Street Experience: a series of NFT drops which will also act as a key to unlocking wider parts of the experience.

With a worldwide box office of almost $400M, five Oscar nominations including Best Picture, and a Guinness World Records entry for most swearing in a film, The Wolf of Wall Street’s impact on popular culture remains steadfast almost a decade after its release, with memes of the film continuing to generate millions of uses.

The Wolf of Wall Street Experience will give fans of the film and Web3 enthusiasts access to exclusive content, rewards, and experiences via a series of limited NFT drops, including never-before-seen scenes from the making of the film, unlockable content, experiences, and limited access to an invite-only event to celebrate the anniversary of the film.

The launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023, with additional benefits for early participants of the community.

The NFTs will be created by the carbon neutral Aventus Network, which is a layer 1 (parachain) on Polkadot – meaning the project will leverage the full benefits of the Polkadot ecosystem, including enhanced scalability, speed, interoperability and security. It also means NFT holders will be able to leverage the full benefits of interoperability across more than 50 blockchains, including Ethereum.

Alan Vey, Founder & CEO at Aventus, commented: “The Wolf of Wall Street is one of the most iconic films across not only popular culture more broadly, but specifically within the blockchain community. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this film to Web3 and to be a part of a historic moment for the industry as blockbuster becomes the latest sector to realise the benefits of NFTs in community building and engagement.”

Gavin Wood, Founder of Polkadot & Ethereum, added: “Polkadot’s parachain ecosystem aims to help blockchains achieve their objectives by providing enhanced scalability, security and interoperability, and it’s wonderful to watch Aventus leverage this support to enable this truly groundbreaking project.”

About Aventus
Aventus provides robust, flexible and managed Web3 solutions for businesses looking to leverage the benefits of blockchain in order to future-proof their operations, generate new revenue streams and improve operational efficiencies.

With a combined experience of over seven decades in Web3 and enterprise leadership, Aventus crafts optimised solutions tailored to an enterprise’s unique needs to enable Web3 transformation & education, and manages the solution – so enterprises can focus on what they do best.
https://www.aventus.io/

Media inquiries:
aventus@thephagroup.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000804863

Web Desk

Related Articles
Press Releases

Le club Manchester City annonce un nouveau partenariat mondial avec Midea, le géant de l’électroménager

Web Desk

FOSHAN, Chine, 8 janvier 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Le club Manchester City a annoncé un nouveau partenariat mondial avec Midea, le premier producteur mondial d’appareils électroménagers. Omar Berrada, directeur de l’exploitation de Manchester City, a accueilli l’arrivée de Midea dans la famille du City en ces termes : « Alors que nous entamons la deuxième moitié de la […]
Press Releases

Huawei Releases Next-Generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution

Web Desk

This new solution achieves proactive experience management, automated closed-loop fault resolution, and fast defense against unknown threats by building a more intelligent, simple, and secure enterprise campus network. SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Before the upcoming HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei today announced its next-generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution. This latest campus network offering introduces innovations […]
Press Releases

Inventus Power Receives ECE R100 Certification on its PROTRXion Motive Batteries

Web Desk

Certification validates the safety and reliability of PROTRXion 48V lithium-ion batteries for powering on-road low-speed electric vehicles WOODRIDGE, Ill., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Inventus Power, a global leader in advanced battery systems, announced today that it has received ECE R100 (Rev 3) certification on its 48 volt PROTRXion™ lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery module. In accordance with […]