The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 with DaVinci Gourmet: the global coffee ranking will be unveiled in Madrid

The list will be announced on February 16 during CoffeeFest Madrid, after evaluating more than 15,000 coffee shops from around the world

A key benchmark for the global coffee community: over 800 industry experts and 350,000 public votes shaped the final ranking

The list reflects the rise of quality coffee in countries such as the United States, Australia, Colombia, Peru, China, Philippines, Malaysia, Mexico, Korea, UAE, Chile and Spain

MADRID, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The new edition of The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops with Davinci Gourmet will be officially announced on February 16 at 1:00 PM during CoffeeFest Madrid, the international event that brings together the best of the coffee world.

After evaluating more than 15,000 coffee shops worldwide and combining the insights of over 800 expert judges with 350,000 public votes, this ranking has become a global guide for specialty coffee and high-quality coffee experiences.

The list highlights both emerging and consolidated coffee scenes in countries such as the United States, Australia, Colombia, Peru, The Philippines and Spain, showcasing the strength of a global movement that continues to grow across regions.

“This ranking is more than just a list of exceptional coffee shops; it’s a snapshot of the cultural, creative, and professional moment coffee is experiencing around the world,” says César Ramírez, CEO of The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops with DaVinci Gourmet.

“Our partnership with The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and passion in the coffee world. As a global beverage solutions brand that champions the café culture and coffee community, we at DaVinci Gourmet are proud to support an initiative that recognises the most inspiring coffee shops on the planet — evaluated by experts, voted by coffee lovers,” says Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager, Foodservice Brands, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

A global evaluation process

To ensure a fair, rigorous, and representative process, the ranking relies on an international jury made up of more than 800 professionals from the coffee and gastronomy sectors, who lead the evaluation in different regions around the world.

The selection process combines expert criteria (70%) and public voting (30%), ensuring a comprehensive, diverse, and representative perspective of the sector.

The evaluation criteria, applied uniformly around the world, are:

Coffee quality: The flavour profile, aroma, consistency, and use of high-quality beans are assessed.

Barista expertise: The skill and knowledge of baristas are key. Their ability to craft exceptional beverages, understand coffee origins, and master various preparation techniques is valued.

Sustainability practices: Commitment to ethically sourced beans, environmentally friendly practices, and local community engagement is considered.

Customer service: Exceptional service translates into a memorable experience. Staff attentiveness, friendliness, and knowledge are evaluated.

Ambience and atmosphere: The setting is crucial to the overall experience. Décor, seating layout, lighting, music, and the overall vibe of the place are all analysed.

Food and pastry quality: While coffee is the main focus, the quality and variety of accompanying food and pastries are also important.

Innovation: Coffee shops that stand out for their creativity, innovative brewing techniques, and unique offerings are recognised.

Consistency: Maintaining high standards of quality and service, regardless of the time or occasion, is essential.

The selected coffee shops stand out not only for their coffee offering, but also for their ability to deliver an integral, distinctive, and consistent experience over time.

The international jury is made up of leading figures from the coffee, gastronomy, and hospitality industries. Among the professionals leading the regional evaluations are Kat Melheim and Pack Katisomsakul (North America), Michalis Dimitrakopoulos and Dara Santana (Europe), Darveris Rivas (South America), Tanty Hartono, Sunghee Tark, and Mariam Erin (Asia and the Middle East), Jack Simpson (Oceania), and Jolie Marlene (Africa). This global committee ensures an inclusive and expert-driven perspective, capable of reflecting the richness, evolution, and diversity of the coffee ecosystem on a global scale.

A global stage: CoffeeFest Madrid

The award ceremony will take place during CoffeeFest Madrid 2026, Europe’s leading festival for quality coffee and trendsetting hospitality, which will be held from February 14 to 16 at IFEMA Madrid. Organised by Neodrinks, CoffeeFest is an international gathering for brands, roasters, professionals, and coffee lovers who want to stay at the forefront of global coffee culture.

About Neodrinks

Neodrinks is a platform focused on activating trends in hospitality, food & beverage, and commerce. It is behind leading industry initiatives such as The Drinks Show, Madrid Cocktail Week, Top Cocktail Bars, and CoffeeFest, and it organises the official championships of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) in Spain.

About DaVinci Gourmet

DaVinci Gourmet is a global beverage brand that emphasizes innovation and sustainability while offering beverage solutions for the Foodservice channels. At DaVinci Gourmet, our passion for coffee is at the heart of everything we do. We provide a vibrant palette of authentic flavors crafted from the highest quality ingredients, empowering drink artists to create their next masterpieces. ​

