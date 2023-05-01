General

Three men arrested in alleged gang rape incident at Shighuru village

The Kavango East police arrested three men aged between 15 and 27 after they allegedly gang-raped a 17- year-old girl at Shighuru village on Friday.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) weekend crime report on Sunday, indicated that the incident happened at around 23h00 when the trio reportedly ambushed and raped the teenage girl while she was intoxicated.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

In an unrelated incident, a 46-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped his 14-year-old stepdaughter between February and March this year at Ncungu village in the Kavango West Region.

It is alleged that the suspect had sexual intercourse with the victim on three different occasions at the village.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

