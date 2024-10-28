Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpor VI calls for prioritisation of local products

Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpor VI, the Paramount Chief and the Overlord of Weta Traditional Area, in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, has called on the public to patronise farm produce from the area to boost productivity. This, he said, would also increase productivity and create more job opportunities for both young and old for the development of the area. Torgbuiga Ashiakpor made the call during this year's Weta home coming and rice festival celebration at Weta and appealed to all to patronise their local products, which include rice, cassava, maize, among others that are produced in organic quality within the area. 'Beyond the fact that festivals help us forge close bonds with our ancestors and seek for protection, festivals also play a significant role historically, religiously, socially, culturally, morally, politically and economically, and we need to position ourselves well to harness these situations for development,' he stated. He said rice from Weta and other local products were the b est and does not contain any chemicals that could cause harm to human body nor lead to any sickness after consumption and should be patronized by all. Torgbuiga Ashiakpor also used the opportunity to appeal to the government through the Ministry of Roads and Highways to as a matter of urgency construct the major roads in the area, which include Weta junction, Ehi, Agbozume, Devego, Dekpor, among others for easy accessibility to farmlands. 'The government of the day must work assiduously to resolve the perennial flooding and other logistical challenges of Weta irrigation scheme that produce the most nutritious rice in the country.' He said that other challenges, which include the reconstruction of Ehi Gari processing Plant, infrastructure upgrade of Weta Senior High School and the market at Weta junction, among others needed to be addressed to curb rural-urban drift and associated disturbances. Torgbuiga Ashiakpor also charged all politicians to remain focused and campaign devoid of intemperate language, s aying, 'l insist that no citizen should support any politician, who use inappropriate and violent means to attain power in the upcoming December polls.' He also lamented about how political elites have lost substantial credibility before ordinary citizens, which as a result was lack of principled positions that has unfortunately rubbed off the state of institutions and statutory bodies including the chieftaincy institution, which would not be allowed to sink further. He also urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct free, fair, and transparent 2024 elections to secure the relative peace enjoyed by all. He said, 'Weta traditional council is in the news today not for troubles, confusion, lawlessness, but for development and empowerment of citizens to anchor unity, and we need this togetherness before, during and after the election too.' Source: Ghana News Agency