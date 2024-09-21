Tourism is more than just an industry – Dr Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, says tourism goes beyond an industry and has the power to transform the economy. He said tourism was a powerful catalyst for cultural preservation and community development which brought people from diverse backgrounds together fostering cultural exchange. Dr Letsa in a speech read on his behalf by Mrs Lydia Nyarko-Ampomah, Volta Regional Director, Centre for National Culture during the 2024 Volta Regional Tourism Awards, said tourism showcased the treasures the region held comprising the history, landscapes and most importantly, the people. 'From the tranquil beaches of Keta to the majestic Afadjato and from the historic caves of Likpe to the iconic Wli Waterfalls, we are blessed with attractions that have the potential to bring prosperity not only to local communities but to the nation as a whole'. Dr Letsa said the potentials of the Region could only be fully realised through the efforts of individuals and institutions dedicated to promoting and developi ng tourism. He said tourism was a key pillar in Ghana's economic development and the government remained committed to supporting the sector by improving infrastructure, strengthening policies, and promoting tourism investment. Dr Letsa said government efforts alone were not enough hence it required the collaboration of all stakeholders including traditional leaders, private sector players, local communities and tourism entrepreneurs and professionals. He said innovation must be at the heart of future efforts adding that 'in today's world, where travelers are increasingly seeking unique and authentic experiences, we must continue to innovate'. Dr Letsa called for the leverage on technology to enhance the visitor experience, adopting sustainable practices to protect the environment and developing new tourism products that reflected the evolving demands of the global traveler. Mr Richard Agyenim Boateng, Deputy Director of Administration at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in a speech on behalf of Mr Akwa si Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, GTA, noted that the Regional Tourism Awards had evolved over the years, reflecting the growth and transformation of the tourism industry. He said the awards, which were meant to acknowledge excellence, also highlighted the dedication and hard work of individuals and organisations that contributed significantly to the nation's tourism performance. 'The awards remind us that tourism is a multistakeholder enterprise requiring the full commitment of all stakeholders to ensure a truly vibrant tourism destination.' Mr Johnny Arthur-Quarm, the Volta Regional Manager of GTA, said the region had seen significant strides in promoting sustainable tourism, developing new attractions, and enhancing visitor experience. He said the achievements hinged on collaborative efforts driven by a shared passion for showcasing the best the country had to offer. The event on the theme: 'Celebrating innovation and recognising excellence in Ghana's Tourism Sector', saw 17 recipients receiving aw ards in different categories. Source: Ghana News Agency