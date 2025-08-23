Transport, Logistics Professionals Crucial for Implementation of 24-Hour Economy – Chief of Staff

Accra: Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, has urged professionals in the transport and logistics sector to bolster the implementation of the 24-Hour Economic Policy, aiming to create jobs and attract investment. He highlighted that expertise in logistics, supply chain, and transport is vital for the success of the policy, which is designed to generate decent employment, boost exports, and establish Ghana as a trade and logistics hub.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Debrah, while launching the 60th anniversary celebration of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Ghana (CILT-Ghana) in Accra, emphasized, “Without CILT, the 24-Hour Economy cannot become a reality.” He acknowledged the role of professionals in designing systems, managing flows, and ensuring efficient movement of goods and services.

Mr Debrah also mentioned that the CILT would be integral to the Government’s Big Push programme, which seeks to accelerate Ghana’s economic growth and improve citizens’ quality of life by investing in infrastructure projects across multiple sectors. He called upon CILT to embrace digitisation and technology, aligning with global logistics and transport dynamics. Established in 1965, the Ghana Branch of CILT International is recognized as a professional body with branches in Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, and Tema, boasting a membership of about 2,500, including 45 corporate members.

Mr Mark Amoamah, President of CILT Ghana, noted that the anniversary marked a time to reflect on the Institute’s achievements and honored past leaders for their role in its growth. He affirmed the Institute’s readiness to face emerging challenges and adopt technology for equipping professionals with essential skills. “The Institute will establish, maintain and champion the highest standards in professional conduct, educational attainment, and ethical values,” Mr Amoamah stated.

Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey, International President of CILT, praised CILT Ghana for its significant contribution in the global CILT community over its 106-year history, commending its efforts in shaping the transport and logistics sector and preparing members to contribute to national development.