TUC to protest on February 13 to demand termination of tax on electricity

The Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) will embark on a demonstration on Tuesday, February 13 to demand the termination of tax on the consumption of electricity imposed by government. The Union gave a one-week ultimatum of January 31st to terminate the tax imposition on electricity which elapsed on Wednesday. However, government has not issued any official communication of withdrawal to the Union Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, the Secretary General of TUC, speaking at a press conference in Accra, said the Union would embark on a massive demonstration across the sixteen regions of the country on Tuesday, 13th February. He said the union had taken the decision firmly and had appointed a committee to plan it, adding that the only reason to prevent the demonstration would be government's decision to terminate the intended tax on consumption of electricity. He said 'we are not in any position to have any discussion or anything'. 'If government doesn't want us to demonstrate they should withdraw'. He said government shou ld write to the union officially to stop the union from the protest. He said if the government did not withdraw, all formal and informal workers, public and private would on Tuesday, February 13 embark on a demonstration. 'We are going to demonstrate for government to know that we can never be taken for granted, ' he added. He entreated all employers to allow their employees to partake in the demonstration because it was a national assignment. 'This is not for only workers but for our children, families and the entire population of the country, 'he added. He said, 'if we do not fight this now, it would be a menace for the future.' He said on Monday, February 12, all formal and informal workers must put on a red attire to work to show how ready the union was. Source: Ghana News Agency