Tunis host 1st Maghreb Influencers Congress, May 10-11

Tunisia is hosting the first Maghreb Influencers Congress on May 10-11, with a ceremony to award the prizes for the first Maghreb Competition in this field. The Steering Committee of the Influencers International Academy (IIA) and its representatives in Tunisia, the Maghreb and the Middle East, announced on March 7 at a press conference in Tunis, that a Maghreb Competition has been launched with a TND 100,000 award for the winner from the Maghreb region. Tunisia will host this first Congress under the slogan "Content creation and influence in the era of artificial intelligence," which will be crowned by an awards ceremony for influencers, communicators, journalists and content creators from the Maghreb region in a number of economic, social and technological specialities and sectors. IIA General Coordinator Wajdi Trabelsi announced at the press conference the launch of an ambitious training programme in a number of technical and professional specialities related to content creation and public influence, co inciding with the opening of IIA offices in the North African and Middle East regions. In the era of artificial intelligence, the global content industry and the tools of digital influence are undergoing major and unprecedented transformations. This first congress, attended by experts, actors, innovators and start-ups, aims to explore and debate the major challenges and exciting opportunities arising from new technologies, artificial intelligence tools and algorithms, and their future use in the media, communications, research and marketing. During the gathering in Tunisia of opinion leaders, content creators and professionals from the Maghreb region, plenary sessions and workshops will be organised for in-depth discussion on the latest trends in the world and how to improve the uses of artificial intelligence in an ethical and effective manner. The event will also feature exhibition stands showcasing innovative technologies, products and techniques from the AI ecosystem. The congress offer the opportuni ty to interact with emerging companies and strategic partners, create a network of relationships and a platform for communication, training and exchange between the various stakeholders. A large-scale media and multi-support campaign has been undertaken in the Maghreb countries to launch the first Maghreb Competition for influencers, media professionals and content creators. Partnerships and cooperation agreements have been established with leading television channels, radio stations and media outlets in the region to ensure joint mobilisation and awareness-raising, while a group of NGOs, companies and innovative brands will support the competition, its prizes and capacity-building initiatives.