Tunisia reaffirms total rejection of heinous acts that are blatant infringement of feelings of Muslims (Statement)

Tunisia reaffirms its total rejection of the heinous acts that are blatant infringement and hateful provocation of the feelings of Muslims by desecrating the Holy Qur'an. Tunisia calls in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on Friday evening, on all countries of the world to respect sanctities so that these crimes, which contradict the values ??of coexistence and tolerance, are not repeated, as once again, the sanctity of the Holy Qur'an had been violated in the name of the right to demonstrate and under the justification of freedom of expression. "This heinous crime, which is systematically repeated, once on Eid al-Adha and another time after Muslims celebrate the entry of the new Hijri year, will only fuel extremism and terrorism," the same source points out. "Whoever committed this crime is like the one behind it who seeks to antagonise religions and support extremist movements so that they can benefit from them in any way whatsoever within the Islamic nation, whether through elections or through terrorism," the foreign department considers. "It is strange that these crimes committed against Islam and Muslims come from the same source and political goals exposed to undermine the security and stability of societies and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and states," the statement reads. "The arrangements of these criminals are known and their goals in turn became exposed, but they will not harm anything with God," it concluded.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique