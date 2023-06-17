Tunisia, UN officially launch Employment and Youth Fund

Tunisia and the United Nations officially announced Friday the launch of the Employment and Youth Fund - the first of its kind in the world designed to create job opportunities for youth. The launch ceremony was attended by Premier Najla Bouden, UN Resident Coordinator in Tunisia Arnaud Peral, ministers and representatives of diplomatic missions. Bouden praised the UN for its responsiveness to the proposal tabled by Tunisia to establish a fund for youth and employment to create jobs for young people and support economic empowerment and entrepreneurship programmes. Arnaud Peral said the launch of this fund demonstrates the trust which the United Nations places in Tunisia's future. The move is intended to underpin the Tunisian government's efforts to create jobs for youth and support economic empowerment programmes. The establishment of the fund comes in response to the call of SG Secretary-General António Guterres to speed up the pace of the achievement of the Sustainable Development 2030, Arnaud Peral further said.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse