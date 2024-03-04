Twin brothers found dead in trunk

OMUTHIYA: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region has reported the death of four-year-old twin brothers, after they were allegedly left home alone by their mother who went to collect wild fruit. According to NamPol Regional Commander, Commissioner Theopoline Kalompo-Nashikaku on Monday, the incident occurred on Sunday at Okatope village in Oshikoto's Okankolo Constituency. 'It is alleged that their mother went to a family house in the same village Sunday morning and joined the people there to go and collect wild fruit (Eembeke) in the forest. She arrived back at 18h00 and found the children lying dead in a trunk which was in the sleeping room,' she reported. Kalompo-Nashikaku said the trunk was closed but not locked. The deceased were identified as Magnes Simaneka Angula and Salom Panduleni Angula. Their bodies were taken to the Onandjokwe State Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations to be conducted. Police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency