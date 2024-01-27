Two boys drown at Omusati

OSHAKATI: Two five year-old boys allegedly drowned in a water well at Okagongo ka Akwambashu village in Omusati Region on Friday. The deceased were identified as Sebastian Sheya and Uuyuni Tangi Tate. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Omusati Crime Investigations Coordinator, Moses Simaho, said that the incident occurred around 19h00 on Friday. It is alleged that three boys, all aged five, were herding goats along with two other minors aged 14 and 15 at the time of the incident. He stated that the teenagers allegedly left three toddlers alone outside the mahangu field. 'It is further alleged that one of the children, who was part of the three younger boys, went to report to the two children who were cultivating that the two toddlers went into water. When the two teens ran to the well, they found the two toddlers having drowned,' he said. He added that their next of kin have been informed of their deaths and police investigations in the matter continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency