Two men nabbed for alleged possession of cannabis at Karasburg

ROSH PINAH: Two men aged 39 and 49 years are expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were allegedly found in possession of Cannabis worth over N.dollars 300 000. According to a crime report issued on Sunday by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s, crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas region, Deputy Commissioner, Nikodemus Mbango on Sunday, the suspects were arrested on Friday around 02h00 at the southern town. 'An intelligence led operation pertaining to drugs was conducted by Ariamsvlei and Karasburg police officers and about 1km outside Karasburg, the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling was stopped. However, the driver tried to drive off, but police managed to stop them from fleeing,' he said. One of the suspects allegedly jumped out of the vehicle in attempt to flee, throwing a big parcel out of the vehicle in the process. The parcel was found to contain 7 815 grams of cannabis, with an estimated street value of N.dollars 309 750. The men each face one count of dealing in illicit drugs. In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the same court on Monday after he was allegedly found in possession of 1990 grams of Cannabis worth N.dollars 99 500. The deputy commissioner said the man was arrested on Friday morning around 10h00 at his residence at Ariamslvei. In another incident, NamPol at Karasburg are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 25-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle some nine kilometers outside the southern town. The deceased has been identified as Roberto Petrus Kooper, who's next of kin have been informed of his death. Kooper was allegedly struck by the vehicle at around 03h30 on the Karasburg/Grnau road. The driver of the vehicle, who faces a charge of culpable homicide once located, allegedly fled the scene after the incident. Meanwhile, a 90-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Noordoewer on Saturday, after his body was found hanging from the roof of his room with a black belt around his neck at around 09h00 on Saturday. The incident happened at the Paaiekamp residential area at the border town and no foul play is suspected. In a separate incident at Lderitz a teenage boy who was being held in custody allegedly attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself in a cell. According to Mbango, the incident occurred at around 17h00 on Saturday, however, police officers on duty discovered him hanging from a blanket strap and cut him down while still conscious. Mbango further said the boy was taken to the Lderitz hospital for observation, while a social worker has referred his case to a to a psychologist. Last week the teenager escaped from custody and was rearrested on Friday. Police investigations in all matters continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency