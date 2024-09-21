Two women out of three cleared to contest 2024 presidential elections

Two women out of the three who filed nominations to contest the 2024 Presidential elections have been cleared by the Electoral Commission to contest. They are Madam Akua Donkor, (Ghana Freedom Party) and Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah (Convention People's Party), whiles Ms Janet Asana Nabla (People's National Party) has been disqualified. These women would therefore appear on the ballot papers on December 7, with the other 11 candidates including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP), former President John Mahama (NDC), Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (Movement for Change and Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar (Independent candidate). The rest are Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews (Ghana Union Movement) Dr Augustus Lartey Jnr (Great Consolidated Popular Party), Mr George Twum-Barimah Adu (Independent), Dr Hassan Ayariga (All People's Congress), Mr Kofi Akpaloo (Liberal Party of Ghana), Akhaji Mohammed Frimpong (National Democratic Party) and Mr Kofi Koranteng (Independent Candidate). Following the f iling of the nnomination at the EC headquarters in Accra last week by 24 aspirants, the EC proceeded to scrutinize the documents attached in line with the key requirements and the 11 unsuccessful aspirants including Madam Janet Asana Nabla were disqualified. The female aspirants enjoyed 25 per cent discount on nomination fees. They paid GHS75,000 instead of GHS100,000, the first of its kind by the EC to encourage more women participation in the presidential elections. Source: Ghana News Agency