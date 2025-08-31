UGMC and Qatar Charity Conclude Successful Cardiac Mission

Accra: Qatar Charity, a leading international non-governmental organization dedicated to carrying out humanitarian and development programmes to fight global poverty and provide a dignified life for those in need partnered the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), to successfully complete its third annual congenital cardiac catheterization project. The intensive, week-long mission provided life-saving, minimally invasive procedures to 40 beneficiaries, primarily children, suffering from congenital heart defects.

According to Ghana News Agency, the project, which ran from August 17th to August 24th, focused on correcting complex conditions such as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), and Pulmonary Stenosis (PS). These conditions are popularly known as ‘hole-in-heart’ diseases and can be fatal if left untreated. By utilizing advanced cardiac catheterization techniques, the medical team was able to perform corrective procedures without the need for open-heart surgery, ensuring faster recovery times and reducing risks for the patients.

This initiative marks the third year of a fruitful collaboration between UGMC and Qatar Charity, aimed at both treating patients and building local medical capacity. Dr. Abdul-Samad Tanko, CEO of UGMC, expressed gratitude for the mission’s success, highlighting the importance of skill transfer. “Beyond the 40 lives immediately saved, the most significant long-term impact is the transfer of skills. Having our local team receive direct, hands-on experience and training from world-class specialists is invaluable. This is crucial for building a sustainable, high-level cardiac care programme here in Ghana.”

Professor Mohammad Tawfiq Numan of Taxas University, a renowned Interventional Cardiologist leading the visiting medical team, praised the synergy between the organizations. “The success of this mission is a testament to true collaboration. The support, professionalism, and dedication from the entire UGMC team were exceptional,” said Professor Numan. “We must also reiterate our profound thanks to Qatar Charity Ghana, whose vision and unwavering support make these life-changing missions possible. Together, we are not just fixing hearts; we are building hope and a healthier future.”

Professor Nana-Akyaa Yao, who took the centre stage of operations and planning within the collaboration at UGMC, noted that the success of the operation was a result of their commitment to saving lives. She expressed her gratitude to the visiting professionals and to UGMC for the support and expertise that made the process successful.

The Country Director of Qatar Charity, Mr. Hasan Owda, thanked the Almighty Allah for another successful programme that saw through an intervention for some 40 Ghanaian patients with various forms of congenital heart diseases utilizing advanced cardiac catheterization techniques. He thanked all the specialists who participated in the process and UGMC for providing a conducive environment for the success of the project. He demonstrated commitment to the success and continuity of the project and impacting lives in Ghana.

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), a state-of-the-art quaternary medical and research facility located in Accra, Ghana, is dedicated to providing world-class patient care, training the next generation of healthcare professionals, and conducting innovative research to address the health needs of Ghana and the sub-region. UGMC hosted the third of this annual project this year to successfully end. The successful completion of the project underscores the commitment of both UGMC and Qatar Charity Ghana to advancing healthcare in the nation, strengthening local expertise, and providing critical medical care to those most in need.