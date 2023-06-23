General

UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy: Tunisia commended for co-leading eighth review [Upd 1]

Web Desk

The United Nations General Assembly Thursday adopted a resolution on the eighth review of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS).

This eighth review of the GCTS was co-led by Tunisia and Canada as facilitators over the last five months.

The GCTS is a comprehensive framework document intended to shape the policies and activities of individual states and UN bodies.

The President of the UN General Assembly and heads of delegations commended the active role played by the Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the United Nations and Canada's in bridging the gap between the views of member states, building consensus and updating the text in line with the current challenges, Tunisia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said.

Entrusting Tunisia with facilitating the 8th review is an acknowledgement of its key role within international organisations and demonstrates the confidendce placed in it, further reads a Foreign Ministry press release.

The UN General Assembly reviews the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) every two years. This involves member states, UN agencies, NGOs and civil society.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

