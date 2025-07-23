Upper West FDA Head Reaffirms Commitment to Combat Tramadol Abuse

Accra: Mr Kelvin Dafaari Sunkpal, the Upper West Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to helping combat the rising abuse of tramadol and other substances in the region, particularly among the youth.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Sunkpal expressed grave concern over the rampant misuse of tramadol in the region and called for a united front in addressing what he described as ‘a growing public health threat.’ He highlighted the urgent need for collective action to minimize, if not eradicate, the menace of tramadol abuse among the youth.

Mr Sunkpal was responding to recent media reports alleging that he had expressed intentions to abandon the anti-tramadol campaign due to undue challenges, including interference from influential individuals such as traditional leaders. He clarified, ‘At no point did I say I would stop the fight. The FDA, by law, is mandated to combat drug abuse, including tramadol, and as the Regional Head, I am legally and morally bound to lead that fight.’

While acknowledging the challenges posed by interference from some influential figures, Mr Sunkpal insisted that such obstacles would not derail his determination. ‘I remain resolute in this mission, regardless of the setbacks or interference,’ he stated firmly. He underscored his commitment by saying, ‘So long as I remain a staff member of the FDA and in sound mind, I will never give up the fight against tramadol abuse. I have a duty to protect the health and well-being of the Ghanaian people.’

As a member and spokesperson of the Upper West Regional Anti-Drugs Abuse Taskforce, inaugurated two months ago by Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the Regional Minister, Mr Sunkpal continues to be at the forefront of the campaign against drug abuse. He called on all stakeholders, including community leaders, civil society organizations, and the public, to support the campaign.

Mr Sunkpal urged the public to report incidents of drug abuse and contribute to holding perpetrators accountable through appropriate sanctions. ‘We need a collective responsibility. Everyone has a role to play in protecting the future of our youth and ensuring a healthy society,’ he emphasized.