US Monastir concede heavy 0-4 defeat to Egypt’s Zamalek in Arab Club Champions Cup

US Monastir suffered a crushing defeat against Egypt's Zamalek (0-4) at a game-1 of Group C in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The encounter took place on Friday at Taif Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The goals were netted by Seifedine Jaziri (26'), Ahmed Sayed Zizou (43'), and Abdallah Sayed (56' and 64').

The other fixture of the group will see two Saudi Arabian teams, Al Nasr and Al Shabab lock horns in the evening.

USMo will face Saudi Arabia's Al Nasr on Monday, before clashing with Al Shabab next Thursday.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse