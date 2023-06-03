General

Van der Merwe was responding to questions.

Web DeskComments Off on Van der Merwe was responding to questions.

Deputy Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Advocate Erna Van Der Merwe, said the lack of sufficient funding and human resource capacity for the ACC is hampering its operations.

Van der Merwe was responding to questions posed by this agency during the ninth annual media briefing session held at Swakopmund on Friday.

“The commission, as well as the Namibian Police Force, require more funding and human resources capacity in order to ensure timely and adequate investigations on the ongoing cases, as well as to take on newly reported cases.

If you look at the newly established Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) for example, they have already appointed about 53 auditors at their head office alone, and in comparison, the ACC only has 36 investigating officers serving the entire country, which is not enough,” she said.

Additionally, Van der Merwe noted that the commission only has 21 Public Education Corruption Prevention officials appointed for the whole country.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

The number of children without essential social protection is increasing globally – ILO and UNICEF

Web Desk

The number of children without access to social protection services is increasing every year, putting them at risk of poverty, hunger and discrimination, according to a new report published by the Organization Labor International (ILO) and UNICEF.The r…
General

Closing Remarks by the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, at the ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment

Web Desk

As Secretary-General Guterres noted at the start of this week, the world is confronting a megacrisis fuelled by conflict, climate change, the rising cost of living and a pandemic.The result is an alarming increase in hunger, poverty, displacement and i…
General

Nigerian Pres Buhari calls for concrete support to crush terrorism in Africa

Web Desk

ISTANBUL— Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to provide concrete support to defeat terrorism and insurgency in Africa.Buhari was speaking on Saturday in Istanbul at the third edition of the Turkey-Afr…