Veep Urges Politics for Prosperity

Accra: Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called on African political parties to focus on delivering prosperity rather than merely seeking political power. Addressing the inaugural African Political Parties Summit in Accra, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated that politics that did not pursue the wellbeing of citizens ‘is empty,’ urging parties to prioritize national interest and long-term development.

According to Ghana News Agency, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasized that citizens deserve politics that translates into food security, decent jobs, functional schools, accessible healthcare, efficient infrastructure, security, and justice. She highlighted the need for political parties to focus on the next generation rather than just the next election.

The three-day summit, themed ‘From Politics to Prosperity: Strengthening Inter-Party Collaboration for Africa’s Development and Economic Transformation,’ gathered over 160 delegates from across Africa. It served as a platform for dialogue, consensus-bui

lding, and inter-party cooperation aimed at strengthening democratic governance and catalyzing economic transformation.

A 2024 Afrobarometer Report revealed that 66 percent of Africans preferred democracy, with majorities rejecting one-man rule (80%), one-party rule (78%), and military rule (66%). However, 53 percent were willing to accept military intervention if elected leaders abused power, and support for elections declined by eight percent across 30 countries.

Mr. Jeff Radebe, Special Envoy of the President of South Africa, expressed concern over declining trust in political parties, stating: ‘If our politics does not lead to prosperity, then it is nothing more than destruction.’ He emphasized that national strength depended on governance quality rather than resource abundance and criticized the prioritization of personal and party ambitions.

Mr. Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, noted growing disillusionment among African youth and called for structural reforms withi

n political parties. He stated that Africa’s capacity ‘is far enormous than our challenges’ and urged participants to explore ways of using political parties to fulfill public aspirations.

The summit will also witness the adoption of the implementation framework of the African Political Parties Initiative (APPI), a flagship platform for sustained inter-party engagement and capacity development.