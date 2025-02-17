Veterinary Officer Stresses Importance of Poultry Vaccination in Wenchi

Wenchi: Mr Simon Gameli Kusorgbor, the Wenchi Municipal Veterinary Officer in the Bono Region, has called on poultry farmers to vaccinate their fowls to ensure consumer safety. He emphasized the importance of maintaining good protein levels by using appropriate concentrates. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Kusorgbor shared this advice during an interview at a field workshop organized by the Wenchi Poultry Farmers Association. The event followed a training workshop on antimicrobial resistance conducted by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) in collaboration with the Veterinary Services Department (VSD) for 30 association members. Mr Kusorgbor highlighted the benefits of vaccinating birds to control diseases but advised that vaccination should be done only when diseases or abnormalities are observed. He stressed that bio-security is crucial for protecting birds from infections, and recommended adequate housing and ensuring fowls from hatcheries are in hygienic conditions. He praised the FAO and VS D for their training efforts, noting the empowerment and impact on farmers. Mr George Agyemang, a Senior Public Health Officer at the Wenchi Municipal Directorate of Health, described antimicrobial resistance as a global threat and encouraged farmers to apply and share their training knowledge. He expressed optimism that the FAO/VSD training would lead to healthier poultry production and sector transformation in the municipality. Mr Alhassan Adama, a farmer facilitator and training beneficiary, noted that the training helped reduce bird mortalities on farms. Mr Sina Seidu, another beneficiary, called for additional training to further enhance poultry farming skills.