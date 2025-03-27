Vivo Energy Holds Maiden ShePower Summit 2025 to Propel Women into Leadership

Accra: Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has commenced its first ShePower Summit 2025, urging women to embrace their power and not wait for permission to lead. According to Ghana News Agency, the ShePower Summit is crafted to inspire and empower young women to excel in their academic and professional paths, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. The event, themed 'Fueling Change: Redefining Possibilities for Women in STEM', aims to foster female empowerment and inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated sectors, including the oil and gas industry. This initiative is part of Vivo Energy's celebration of International Women's Day and its ongoing commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusivity. Dr. (Mrs) Ellen Hagan, Founder and Group CEO of L'AINE Group and Co-Founder/Legacy Girls' College, emphasized the need for women to assert their power and cease waiting for external validation to lead. Dr. Hagan asserted the importance of women stepping forward confidently to claim leadership roles and economic opportunities in STEM, emphasizing the necessity of women's presence in decision-making forums such as governments, boardrooms, and global institutions. She highlighted the transformative impact of women in leadership, advocating for a shift in mindset to challenge cultural stereotypes that limit women's potential. Madam Reinette Wessel, Vivo Energy Group Chief HR Officer, encouraged women to dedicate 80% of their passion to work and 20% to knowledge enhancement to improve their life conditions. She highlighted Vivo Energy's investment in future leaders through young talent and internship programs, such as the Young Talent Programme and Succession Pipelines, which offer workplace experience and foster innovative thinking. Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, noted the passage of the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Act, (Act 1121), which aims to bolster women' s involvement in decision-making bodies. She also discussed the revision of the National Gender Policy (2015) to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in Ghana's national development process. Dr. Lartey highlighted the introduction of new model STEM schools by the Ghana Education Service, under the Ministry of Education, which enhance key skills like problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking. She acknowledged the significant role these initiatives play in advancing gender equality and empowerment. Dr. Lartey commended Vivo Energy Ghana for their exemplary initiative, ShePower, which showcases their commitment to promoting women's empowerment and inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated industries.