Volta Region Plans Prayers, Vigil for Helicopter Crash Victims

Accra: The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and the Ho Municipal Assembly will hold a solemn vigil in memory of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, former Minister of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, former Minister for Environment, and six others, who perished in a tragic military helicopter crash. The vigil, scheduled for Sunday evening at the Nfojoh Park in Ho, will form part of a series of regional activities aimed at honouring the memory of the departed and offering spiritual support to their grieving families.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, has called on various religious bodies across the region to join in prayers for the victims, their families, and the nation. He emphasized the importance of uniting in faith and grief, expressing solidarity with the families, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the entire nation at this time of profound sorrow.

Mr. Gunu specifically appealed to the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church to offer special prayers during Sabbath service for the repose of the souls of the ministers and gallant soldiers who died in the crash, as well as for the Government of Ghana during this period of mourning. He urged the region to pray earnestly for the souls of the deceased, for national strength, and for the comfort of the bereaved families.

The Regional Minister noted that these religious observances are designed to bring comfort to the grieving and collectively seek divine guidance for the nation. He highlighted the need to turn to faith for healing, direction, and unity in the wake of tragedy.

The vigil at Nfojoh Park will include intercessory prayers, hymns, candle-lighting, and tributes from regional leaders, clergy, and the public. It will serve as a platform for residents to express solidarity with the Ghana Armed Forces and the bereaved families.

The Volta Region is deeply affected by the loss of two senior government officials and six military personnel in the helicopter crash, which has plunged the nation into mourning. In response, flags are flying at half-mast, and public celebrations have been suspended in respect of the national mood.

Religious leaders in the region have welcomed the call for united prayer, viewing it as a necessary step toward national healing. They have encouraged congregations to set aside time during their services this weekend to remember the victims and their families, emphasizing the fragility of life and the need to value unity, peace, and service to humanity.

Residents from across the Volta Region are expected to attend the Sunday evening vigil, which will be open to all denominations, civic groups, and individuals wishing to pay their respects. The VRCC has assured that security and logistical arrangements are in place to ensure a solemn, safe, and dignified commemoration of the lives lost in the helicopter tragedy.