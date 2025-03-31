Volta Regional Minister Urges Chiefs to Support Confirmation of MMDCEs

Anlo-Afiadenyigba: Mr. James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, has made a heartfelt appeal to the chiefs in the region to support the confirmation of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) nominated by President John Dramani Mahama. He emphasized the critical role that chiefs play in Ghana's local governance processes, highlighting their influence and impact on various aspects of governance.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Gunu, who attended the coronation ceremony of Togbi Ekpe Subo V, Chief of Dome-Kponuga, as a Special Guest, stressed the importance of recognizing the voices and directives of chiefs in society. He urged the chiefs to lend their voices to the endorsement of President Mahama's MMDCE nominees, encouraging assembly members to confirm the nominees to promote development and progress within the assemblies.

Mr. Gunu announced that the confirmation schedules, released by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, are set to take place from Wednesday, April 2 to Friday, April 11. A team will travel to observe the confirmation processes during this period. He also highlighted President Mahama's initiative to establish a new Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, aimed at fostering stronger relationships and unity amongst politicians, chiefs, religious leaders, and other stakeholders.

The initiative seeks to enhance collaboration between assemblies and traditional leaders, restoring respect and honor to the chiefs while providing them with opportunities to participate fully in national activities. Mr. Gunu emphasized that the involvement of chiefs is vital for bringing development to every individual's doorstep, urging support and respect for their development projects.

Additionally, Mr. Gunu announced a special award scheme, developed in collaboration with the Regional Peace Council and Regional House of Chiefs, to honor the most peaceful traditional area in the region annually. This initiative aims to promote peaceful coexistence among chiefs and communities.

He also encouraged chiefs, assembly members, stakeholders, and the public to embrace the National Sanitation Day initiative by President Mahama, scheduled for April 5 each year. The initiative focuses on promoting sanitation issues and preventing communicable diseases that could lead to illness and death.

Mr. Gunu called on the public to support the government in addressing other pressing challenges in the area, such as the Anlo-Afiadenyigba to Havedzi road, the continuation of the Keta Sea defense wall, and the development of Keta harbour, all aimed at improving the quality of life.

Chiefs engaged by Ghana News Agency during the ceremony expressed enthusiasm for the best traditional area and national sanitation day initiatives, pledging their support for their success. The coronation, attended by numerous chiefs, stakeholders, and assembly members, featured cultural performances and marked the introduction of 'Agbotadua' Amesimeku and Mama Yeshike Subo II to the area.