WAANSA Urges Media Support for Passage of Ghana’s Arms Bill

Accra: The West Africa Network on Small Arms and Light Weapons (WAANSA) has called for media advocacy to support the passage of the Arms bill into law in Ghana. This move, according to WAANSA, would ensure proper regulation of small arms and light weapons, addressing current challenges in arms governance.

According to Ghana News Agency, WAANSA has highlighted that the existing laws regulating small arms and light weapons are outdated and inadequate for addressing emerging trends in weapon control. Reforms are deemed essential to curb the illegalities associated with small arms and light weapons.

Mr. Ken Kinney, president of WAANSA Ghana, emphasized during a media engagement in Accra the necessity for strong media advocacy to expedite the passage of the bill. He pointed out that controlling small arms and light weapons is a critical developmental issue that requires a robust regulatory framework for effective arms governance, which is vital for saving lives.

There are ongoing violent conflicts in some parts of Ghana and West Africa fueled by easy access to small arms and weak arms governance. The passage of the Small Arms and Light Weapons law has been stalled, and WAANSA, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) project, is working to strengthen media capacity for enhanced advocacy on this issue.

Mr. Johnson Asante-Twum, in his presentation, outlined three key reasons for legal reforms in Ghana's small arms and light weapons laws. He highlighted the lack of limits on the number of weapons an individual can own, the absence of legally required competency training for weapon owners, and the inadequacy of outdated laws in addressing modern crimes.

He stressed the importance of developing a regulatory framework that is adaptable to the rapid technological advancements and developments in arms control. Asante-Twum urged the media to actively engage in the passage of the law and hold duty bearers accountable, as the issue pertains to the security and safety of citizens.