We need skilled health professionals to combat rising cancer cases – Sam Pyne

Mr Samuel Pyne, Mayor of Kumasi, has called for the need for the country to build a network of skilled health professionals to help in the effective management and treatment of rising cancer cases. This, he said would help reduce mortalities in cancer cases, which was increasing at faster rate in the country. Addressing the opening session of a three-day basic oncology training for physician assistants and nurses in Kumasi, he said health professionals must be well equipped with the needed skills, and knowledge to provide quality care to help strengthen the country's healthcare system. It was organized by Breast Care International (BCI) as part of efforts to broaden the skills and knowledge of the participants on the various cancer diseases, and how they could help treat and manage these diseases to reduce mortality rates in Ghana. The training programme, which was on the theme: 'Enhancing the Knowledge and Skills of Healthcare Professionals in the Field of Oncology,' was sponsored by Kempisnky Hotel. It was to help bridge the knowledge gap on cancer treatment among professionals in health facilities across the country and empower them to provide the best professional care and practice in oncology. Mr Pyne noted that the responsibility of providing health care rested on the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, adding that there was the need to work towards a future where quality cancer care would be accessible to all. Dr Baffour Awuah, Consultant, Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, attributed the rising cases of sudden deaths in the country to the inability of many people to easily detect non-communicable diseases. He said regular health check-ups should be the concern of everybody to help identify hidden health issues for early treatment to prevent strokes and others, which were killing many young people. Dr Afua Commey, Head of Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), advised nurses to treat all manner of patients with respect and compassion. Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Presi dent of BCI, said the training was to create the needed awareness of cancer diseases among health professionals and provide them with the skills to treat and manage the diseases very well in their health facilities. She said breast cancer was treatable and what was needed was for women to be aware of the disease and undertake regular check-ups and report any issues early for medical attention. Dr Wiafe Addai said among the areas that would be looked at during the training were Prostate Cancer, Oncoganaecology, Radiotherapy Oncology, Cervical cancer, Counselling, Breast cancer and other virtual training from California and other developed countries. She said other diseases that affected cancer patients would also be tackled, adding that the training would give the participants knowledge and skills on the various stages of cancer diagnosis and when necessary to make referrals. She said the training when done consistently and replicated in the other regions, would help in the early stage diagnosis, which was the key to cancer treatment. Source: Ghana News Agency