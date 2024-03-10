The weather is partly cloudy, getting gradually cloudy in the afternoon in north- and central-west regions with isolated and temporarily stormy rains expected locally in the east during the night. The wind is blowing west relatively strong to strong near coasts and in the south with local sandstorms and moderate elsewhere. The sea is rough to very choppy in the north and very choppy to locally rough elsewhere. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
Weather cloudy with isolated and temporarily stormy rains expected in east
