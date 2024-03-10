contact5

Weather cloudy with isolated and temporarily stormy rains expected in east

Facebook
Twitter

The weather is partly cloudy, getting gradually cloudy in the afternoon in north- and central-west regions with isolated and temporarily stormy rains expected locally in the east during the night. The wind is blowing west relatively strong to strong near coasts and in the south with local sandstorms and moderate elsewhere. The sea is rough to very choppy in the north and very choppy to locally rough elsewhere. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Recent Posts

Press Releases

recent posts

our categories

Copyright © 2024 Zimbabwe Online News . All Rights Reserved.

Recent Posts