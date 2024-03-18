Weather partly cloudy in most regionsFidelity Bank drives positive change in Sustainability Collaboration, Entrepreneurial Empowerment

The weather Monday is partly cloudy in most regions. The wind is blowing light to moderate, getting relatively strong in the afternoon near eastern coasts. The sea is a bit choppy to rough in eastern coasts and highs range between 25°C and 30°C, reaching 22°C near northern coasts. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse Fidelity Bank, Ghana's largest privately-owned bank, has held its inaugural Stakeholder Workshop as well as the Orange Summit, to address critical needs in sustainability and young entrepreneur development. These events are in line with the bank's commitment to a brighter future for Ghana through impactful initiatives on two key fronts-fostering sustainable development and empowering young entrepreneurs. Held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, the maiden Stakeholder Workshop assembled a diverse array of participants, including development partners, NGOs, embassies and civil society organisations. The gathering aimed to foster collaboration among stakeholders, providing a platform to explore joint initiatives that advance shared sustainability objectives. 'The workshop sought to align efforts towards realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), tackling global challenges, and establishing enduring partnerships with lasting impact,' the bank said in a news brief. The workshop featured presentations showcasing Fidelity Bank's sustainability initiatives across various sectors such as health, economic empowerment, sanitation (WASH), education, food security, and the environment, with a focus on Sustainable Finance, Sustainable Operations, SME development, inclusive banking, financial literacy, access to education, economic empowerment, climate change mitigation and philanthropic activities. In his opening remarks, Atta Yeboah Gyan, the Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration in driving sustainable development, adding that, there should be collective efforts to address environmental challenges and foster a legacy of positive impact. There were breakout sessions that facilitated in-depth discussions on specific themes, allowing stakeholders to identify areas for potential collaboration. The session also laid the groundwork for future partnerships, built on trust, transparency, and a shared commitment to sustainability. The workshop attracted esteem ed organisations like Impact Investing Ghana, UN Global Compact, GIZ, Star Ghana, the Embassy of Switzerland, the National Commission for Civic Education, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and World Vision, among others, demonstrating the breadth of commitment to achieving a sustainable future. Fidelity Bank further solidified its commitment to Ghana's future by hosting its first Orange Summit of 2024 at the Sunlodge Hotel, Accra. The event, a cornerstone of the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative, provided young entrepreneurs with valuable insights and skills that extend far beyond just financial assistance. The summit provided participants with valuable insights from a distinguished panel of speakers from key regulatory bodies and industry experts. Highlights of the summit included keynote addresses from Mr. Ebenezer Kofi Essel, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mr. Lawrence Hotsonyame, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Divine Kutortse, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Mr. Banda Abdallah, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA). 'Mr. Edward Effah, Fidelity Bank's founder, provided a particularly inspiring keynote address, sharing his entrepreneurial journey and offering valuable lessons to the young audience,' the bank noted, adding that, 'the summit also facilitated connections between Young Entrepreneurs and new project partners like GEN, Growth Africa, and Stanford Seed.' Several participants at the Orange Summit also echoed Fidelity Bank's commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs, the news brief indicated. Adolf Kwame Acquah, CEO of Madolf Ventures, praised the bank's support, stating, 'Fidelity Bank has been instrumental in my entrepreneurial journey. From the Fidelity Young Entrepreneur Fund to the Orange Summit, their support has been exceptional.' He particularly highlighted the value of Mr. Effah's keynote address, calling it 'even more than an MBA.' Bright Ofori, CEO of OB Corporate Services and Manufacturing Industry, shared a similar sentiment. He emphasised the comprehensive guidance and connections facilitated by the Fidelity Young Entrepreneur Fund, particularly regarding government agencies crucial for growth. Mr. Ofori also expressed excitement about the AfCFTA opportunities presented at the summit. Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR at Fidelity Bank, emphasised the Orange Summit's significance as a step forward in the bank's commitment to holistic young entrepreneur development. 'While financial support is crucial, we believe in empowering our Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Fund beneficiaries with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive. Through comprehensive training and capacity-building initiatives, we equip them to navigate the complexities of the entrepreneurial landscape, ensuring their long-term success and fostering responsible business practices,' she said. Fidelity Bank's commitment to both Sustainability and Entrepreneurial empowerment demonstrates a highly invested approach to the socio-economic growth of Ghana's future. The strategic collaborations with key stakeholders and targeted support for young entrepreneurs solidify their position as a driving force for positive change. These initiatives pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous Ghana. Source: Ghana News Agency