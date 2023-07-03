General

Woman robbed at Okapika village

Web DeskComments Off on Woman robbed at Okapika village

A 46-year-old woman was robbed and assaulted in her home at Okapika village in the Omusati Region Friday night.

The Namibian Police Force in a crime report on Monday said the incident occurred around 20h11, when the suspect allegedly broke the victim’s window with an unknown object and entered her room. He stabbed the victim in the neck and left arm.

“It is alleged that the suspect took the victim’s items of undetermined value and fled,” the report said.

The victim was taken to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital after sustaining serious injuries and is in the intensive care unit.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a similar event, an 18-year-old Namibian male was robbed on the Western Bypass at Brakwater outside Windhoek around 20h30 on Friday.

It is alleged that unknown suspects threatened the victim with an unknown object and robbed him of his belongings, which included two cellphones and a pair of Nike trainers.

No arrests had been made by Monday and police investigations are ongoing.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

