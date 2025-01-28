Woman Sues Crownville Enterprise Over Indebtedness

Winneba: The Winneba High Court has issued an order for substituted service on Crownville Enterprise Limited, owners of a telecommunication mast at Gomoa Mpota near Winneba Junction, for being elusive in an ongoing case brought against the company. The company has been taken to court by Madam Elizabeth Awo Senah, a resident of Winneba, over a GHS15,845 debt concerning ground rent arrears owed to her.

According to Ghana News Agency, the plaintiff stated that she rented out a piece of land to the company to mount its mast for a period of 15 years in 2009. However, the company has not settled its rent since 2014. The court, presided over by Madam Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary, Justice of the Court of Appeal acting as a High Court Judge, issued the order of substituted service on the company after several unsuccessful attempts to serve it.

The plaintiff is seeking a court order to dismantle the mast on her land and an order for costs, including solicitor's fees, to be awarded in her favor. Alternatively, she is requesting the court to order the removal and sale of the mast as scraps, with proceeds used to settle the accumulated debt owed to her.

The plaintiff issued a writ against Crownville Enterprise Limited on July 7, 2024. She had initially released a parcel of land to the company on February 7, 2009, for a 15-year term, with an annual rent of GHS1,200 for the first five years to be paid in advance. The rent amount was to be reviewed upward by 25 percent every five years. However, after making a payment of GHS6,000 covering the initial five years, the company failed to make any further payments.