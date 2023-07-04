General

Workshops for developing national strategy launched

(TAP) - The Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly, Tuesday, announced during a meeting, the start of workshops for the development of the national strategy to bolster women's leadership in small and medium-sized enterprises by 2035. The meeting, which was held at the Center of Research, Studies, Documentation and Information on Women (CREDIF), was attended by representatives of public bodies, civil society organisations, as well as women business leaders, took part in this meeting, which was Premier Najla Bouden stressed, through a Video at the opening of this meeting, that the implementation of this strategy is meant to boost women's leadership in business and promote their participation in the economic sector so as to improve the growth rate and reduce the percentages of poverty and unemployment. Bouden called on participants to simplify financing mechanisms for SMEs, particularly in the agricultural sector, the green and blue economy and technological innovation. She underlined her government's commitment to promoting women's entrepreneurship and providing equal opportunities, adding that the budget reserved for the Raidet programme has increased from 50 MD to 70 MD.

Zimbabwe: Release ‘Nyatsime 16’ and drop all charges

16 men, known as the ‘Nyatsime 16’, including two opposition members of parliament, were arrested in June for allegedly protesting the murder of an opposition activist during their funeral and charged with inciting public violence, an offence that carries a lengthy prison term often at the discretion of the magistrate. They have been detained for […]
Golden Exotic Limited commits to positively impact host communities

Mr Oliver Chassang, the Vice President of Compagnie Fruitiere in Ghana, a fruit cultivation and exporting company, has urged workers of the Golden Exotic Limited (GEL), a banana producing company, to stick to quality in the production line to meet the…
South Africa’s top court rejects Zuma’s bid to overturn sentence

South Africa’s top court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma had failed in his bid to have his 15-month jail sentence for failing to attend a corruption inquiry overturned.The sentence was handed down in June after Zuma failed to testify at an i…