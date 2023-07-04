Workshops for developing national strategy launched

(TAP) - The Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly, Tuesday, announced during a meeting, the start of workshops for the development of the national strategy to bolster women's leadership in small and medium-sized enterprises by 2035. The meeting, which was held at the Center of Research, Studies, Documentation and Information on Women (CREDIF), was attended by representatives of public bodies, civil society organisations, as well as women business leaders, took part in this meeting, which was Premier Najla Bouden stressed, through a Video at the opening of this meeting, that the implementation of this strategy is meant to boost women's leadership in business and promote their participation in the economic sector so as to improve the growth rate and reduce the percentages of poverty and unemployment. Bouden called on participants to simplify financing mechanisms for SMEs, particularly in the agricultural sector, the green and blue economy and technological innovation. She underlined her government's commitment to promoting women's entrepreneurship and providing equal opportunities, adding that the budget reserved for the Raidet programme has increased from 50 MD to 70 MD.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse