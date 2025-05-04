YEA and Ghana National Fire Service Sign MOU to Combat Youth Unemployment

Accra: The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to tackle youth unemployment: The agreement, witnessed by Interior Minister Mr. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Minister for Youth Empowerment and Employment Mr. George Opare Addo, was signed at the Interior Ministry.

According to Ghana News Agency, this partnership aims to enlist and train over 5,000 young people to assist the GNFS with fire management, particularly in market areas. Mr. Mubarak stated that participants will serve for two years, with the program potentially expanding to include other security agencies like the Police Service. He emphasized that this initiative is part of President John Dramani Mahama's Reset Ghana Agenda, which focuses on job creation.

The Ghana Statistical Service recently reported a 32.8 percent youth unemployment rate in 2023 among those aged 15 to 24, underscoring the need for targeted interventions. Mr. Addo highlighted that this collaboration will provide beneficiaries with vital skills to enhance their employability and chances of securing permanent positions. He described the effort as a strategic approach to fostering sustainable employment and reducing youth crime rates.

Malik Basintale, Chief Executive Officer of YEA, expressed full cooperation with the program's implementers and a commitment to finding more solutions to youth unemployment. He assured that YEA would open enlistment portals for applications, offer stipends, and recommend qualified participants for recruitment into security services after their two-year training period.