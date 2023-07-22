General

Young Sudanese coming from Libya dies Saturday on Tunisian-Libyan border

Young Sudanese coming from Libya dies Saturday on Tunisian-Libyan border

A young Sudanese national coming from Libya died on Saturday on the Tunisian-Libyan border. His body was taken to the Ben Guerdane local hospital, after consultation with the public prosecutor. This is the 2nd death among migrants in border area in a week, said expert on migration and Head of the Tunisian Observatory for Human Rights Mustafa Abdel Kabir. Security and military forces had rescued 165 sub-Saharan migrants coming from Libya, who had been gathered at land border and offered assistance, pending their transfer to Tunisian cities, he specified, adding that others in Medenine will be returned home next weeks.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique

Web Desk

