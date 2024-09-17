Youth urged to be proactive for Africa’s transformation

Dr. Joshua Oppong-Sarfo, the leader of the New African Concept, has urged the youth to be proactive and dedicated to creating a positive impact in society. Dr. Oppong-Sarfo emphasised that knowledge, skill development, and character-building were essential for success and sustainable societal transformation. He said this when speaking at the maiden edition of 'The Influence 24,' an event organised by The Chalk Talk Foundation, a non-governmental organisation. The event was also used to unveil Chalk Talk Foundation's new logo. He said it was important for the youth to be involved in Africa's transformation, urging young people to embrace a purposeful and driven approach to both personal and community development. 'The youth of today need to develop a sincere and passionate drive to serve humanity and contribute to the transformation of Africa. To achieve lasting change, we must equip ourselves with the right skills and values that make us reliable and influential,' he said. Mr. Richard Kwabena Nsarkoh, Executive Director of The Chalk Talk Foundation, explained that the annual event served as an opportunity to assess the foundation's performance over the years and outline plans to ensure continued success. Mr Nsarkoh said, 'The Influence 24' is crafted to provide a platform to spell out their yearly activities to stakeholders, patrons, and sponsors while making their efforts known to the public.' He added that the unveiling of the new logo was part of the foundation's broader mission to empower young people through education, mentorship, and skills development. He said the foundation's efforts are aimed at fostering a new generation of leaders capable of making meaningful contributions to society. He stressed the importance of inspiring the youth to strive for greatness, citing the success of initiatives like the Prodigy Exams and Chalk Talk Conference, which have provided educational and personal development opportunities for numerous young people. Mr. Abraham Adjei Tawiah, the President of the Tema Yo uth Association, lauded Mr. Nsarkoh for his unwavering commitment to the foundation's mission and urged stakeholders to offer their support. He noted that such initiatives could contribute significantly to educational reforms and youth empowerment in the community. Source: Ghana News Agency