Zimbabweonlinenews.com 2023-11-13 00:00:00

ARP: Committee hearing held on draft budget of Court of Auditors

The general legislation committee at the Assembly of People's Representatives held, Monday, a committee hearing with the first interim president of the Court of Auditors, on the budget allocated to this jurisdiction as part of the Finance bill for the 2024 financial year. The First Interim President of the Court of Auditors presented the broad outlines of the draft budget of this jurisdiction in light of the provisions of organic law n°2019-41 of 30 relating to the Court of Auditors, reads a press release of the Parliament. The Secretary General of the Court of Auditors stressed that the Court's draft budget for the year 2024 was drawn up, taking into account the financial difficulties experienced by the country. The Secretary also presented the evolution of the expenditure of the Court of Auditors during the five-year period 2019-2024, underlining that the allocated funds do not make it possible to implement the Court's projects. The members of the General Legislation Commission stressed the need to est ablish its own headquarters for the Court of Auditors and strengthen its resources. The committee hearing was an opportunity to address the question of control over the elections and the problems linked to the verdicts rendered by the Court of Auditors on the last legislative elections.

Source: EN - Agence Tunis Afrique Presse