Zoom Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“At Zoom, we continue to innovate rapidly and are doubling down on our commitment to offering an AI-powered collaboration platform that delivers limitless human connection, reimagines teamwork, and strengthens customer connections,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “Fast Company’s recognition further validates our mission and dedication to providing our customers with choice and a high-quality, open collaboration platform powered by AI that just works.”

Zoom AI Companion drives impact in the workplace

In 2023, Zoom launched AI Companion, an AI-powered assistant that is designed to empower collaboration and unlock users’ potential across the Zoom platform by delivering critical information, automating routine tasks, and helping users stay informed. AI Companion utilizes Zoom’s unique federated approach to AI, which is designed to deliver high-quality results by dynamically incorporating Zoom’s artificial intelligence model as well as third-party artificial intelligence models. With this approach, Zoom can offer AI Companion across the Zoom platform and at no additional cost*, helping to democratize AI by making it accessible to all employees within an organization.

AI Companion delivers on Zoom’s commitment to helping businesses drive more effective collaboration and productivity through its platform, including Meetings, Team Chat, Notes, Docs, Whiteboard, Mail and Calendar, and Clips. Users can stay within one platform to help make work, less work.

Users can benefit from the multitude of AI Companion capabilities that can assist with repetitive tasks, helping to save users time and increase efficiency, including:

Receive an automated meeting summary after the meeting to share with attendees and those who were unable to attend.

Catch up quickly in a meeting without disrupting the meeting flow by discreetly submitting questions via the in-meeting AI Companion side panel.

Watch recordings through highlights and smart chapters, and review summaries and next steps, to quickly catch up on a missed meeting.

Receive help to quickly draft messages based on the context of a Team Chat thread, and ask AI Companion to adjust tone and length.

Catch up on long chat threads through generative AI summarization.

Get help generating ideas on a digital whiteboard and organizing them into categories.

Receive AI-generated draft email suggestions based on the context of an email thread.

Additional capabilities are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company‘s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company‘s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies package is available online , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

About Zoom

Zoom is an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more immersive, and more dynamic for businesses and individuals. Zoom technology puts people at the center, enabling meaningful connections, facilitating modern collaboration, and driving human innovation through solutions like team chat, phone, meetings, omnichannel cloud contact center, smart recordings, whiteboard, and more, in one offering. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

