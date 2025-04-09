Zoomlion Ghana Denies Allegations of Unlawful Conduct with Land Guards

Accra: The Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has refuted allegations linking the company to the destruction of property owned by a Turkish investor.

According to Ghana News Agency, the company cited a Daily Guide publication dated April 7, 2025, which claimed that 'Zoomlion Landguards' had destroyed the property belonging to Turkish investors. Zoomlion, through its Communication Directorate, stated that it 'does not employ, contract, or engage the services of landguards,' and denied involvement in 'any unlawful or outlawed activities.'

The statement emphasized that Zoomlion is a private entity that firmly believes in development through collaboration and has had the privilege of working with several reputable foreign firms. It is both misleading and unjustifiable for any individual or entity to associate Zoomlion with acts of violence or destruction. The company reiterated its commitment to ethical business practices, urging that 'any grievances or concerns be addressed through the appropriate legal channels, in accordance with the rule of law.'

The company also urged the general public and its stakeholders to disregard these unfounded allegations and remain assured of its continued commitment to lawful and sustainable development. The allegations were brought to light by an article in the Daily Guide, which mentioned the Turkish company, Arsan Group. The article accused Mr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong, CEO of Zoomlion, of allegedly using land guards and 'rogue elements' to destroy its 400-unit residential property development at Borteyman, Accra.

Arsan Group claimed the property had suffered 'repeated attacks and sabotage by persons they believed to be linked to Mr. Siaw Agyapong.' According to the report, investigations are being conducted by the Ghana Police, Ministry of Interior, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Meanwhile, Zoomlion has denied all allegations.