12-year-old Madagascan wins bronze medal in Chess at 13th Africa Games

Madagascar's Aina Mahasambatra Tsinjoviniavo, 12, is the first and the youngest chess player to win bronze medal at the 13th African Games in Accra. The Madagascan teen alongside her fellow Fy Antenaina Rakotomaharo partnered in the mixed team rapid championship and emerged as the bronze medal winners. In their opening round, the duo drew 1-1 with host nation Ghana in group C before claiming another draw against IM Mwali Chitumbo and Constance Mbatha of Zambia. In the third-round fixture they faced it off with another youthful side, Botswana's FM Gomolemo Rongwane and WCM Natalie Banda and clinched a 2-0 victory. They continued with their top-notch performance outshining Sao Tome Principle by the same margin in round four. A draw against Angola and South Africa saw the Madagascan teens emerging as the bronze medal winners in the mixed team rapid event thus becoming the youngest duo to win a medal in chess at the African Games. Source: Ghana News Agency