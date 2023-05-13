1,341 delegates to vote in NDC Tema East Primary

The Tema East Constituency of the National Democratic Congress' presidential and parliamentary primaries are underway at the St. Peters Catholic School in Tema Newtown, with 1,341 delegates anticipated to vote.

Before the voting process began at 0900 hours, ballot boxes were inspected and sealed at the two polling centres.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that three candidates are running for the parliamentary seat.

They are Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Michael Nii Abbey, and Edward Nii Kraku.

