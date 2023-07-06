2023 Arab Sports Games-Judo (Day 2): Tunisians earn 6 more medals

Tunisian Judokas have clinched six new medals, including two gold, at the end of day-2 of Judo competitions held on Thursday as part of the Arab Sports Games in Algiers.

The two gold medals were won by Abdelaziz Ben Ammar (-90kg) and Nihel Landolsi (-70kg), while silver went to Kousay Ghars (-100kg), Arij Akkab (-78kg), and Sarra Marzouki (78kg).

Hachem Sellami settled for bronze in the (-81kg) category.

Tunisia had secured two gold medals, two silver, and five bronze at day-1 competitions, bringing their tally to 15 medals (4 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze).

Day-3, scheduled for Friday, will be dedicated to the "team" events. The Tunisian women have been placed in a group that includes Algeria and Syria.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse