FFI CEO on green hydrogen visits President Geingob

President Hage Geingob received a courtesy call from the Chief Executive Officer of Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), Mark Hutchinson, at State House on Friday.

In recognising the potential of green hydrogen in terms of addressing youth unemployment, Geingob stressed the importance of investing and creating job opportunities.

Hutchinson commended Geingob on having a great team around green hydrogen. He emphasised the vital role green hydrogen plays in addressing the global climate challenges.

In addition, Hutchinson informed the president about the FFI’s proposal for a 50/50 green hydrogen and green ammonia as the world shifts away from fossil fuels.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency