Industry

FFI CEO on green hydrogen visits President Geingob

Web DeskComments Off on FFI CEO on green hydrogen visits President Geingob

President Hage Geingob received a courtesy call from the Chief Executive Officer of Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), Mark Hutchinson, at State House on Friday.

In recognising the potential of green hydrogen in terms of addressing youth unemployment, Geingob stressed the importance of investing and creating job opportunities.

Hutchinson commended Geingob on having a great team around green hydrogen. He emphasised the vital role green hydrogen plays in addressing the global climate challenges.

In addition, Hutchinson informed the president about the FFI’s proposal for a 50/50 green hydrogen and green ammonia as the world shifts away from fossil fuels.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
Industry

Commission on Limits of Continental Shelf to Hold Fifty-Sixth Session at Headquarters, 5 October–22 November

User1

NEW YORK, 5 October 2022 (Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea) ― The Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf will hold its fifty-sixth session from 5 October to 22 November. There will be no plenary part during the session and its seven weeks will be devoted entirely to the […]
Industry

CEPEX holds series of meetings to help companies identify obstacles to exporting

Web Desk

The Centre for the Promotion of Exports (CEPEX) is organising a series of sectoral meetings for Tunisian exporters from July 4 to 20, at the Exporter House, as part of the Export Development Plan. The aim of these meetings is to identify the export pr…
Industry

White House: 10% of Kids Have Been Vaccinated in First 2 Weeks

Web Desk

The White House says about 10% of eligible kids aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since its approval for their age group two weeks ago.At least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff …