2024 BECE graduates at Keta optimistic of good grades

Some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates at Keta in the Volta Region have expressed optimism of earning good grades in their just ended examinations. According to them, they were able to answer the examination questions and anticipated better results. Master Agbenu Gilbert, a BECE graduate of Norlivime Basic school at Keta, expressed satisfaction about the examinations and thanked the teachers for preparing them well for the task. 'We thank God for the long journey he took us through and I am hoping to get a good grade because l know l answered all the questions in the various subjects well.' Sosu Bettle, another graduate of Dzelukope-Vui Roman Catholic (RC) Basic school told the GNA that the examination questions were moderate and the best she expected would not be anything above grade 15. 'The mock exams we wrote prepared us adequately for the final BECE and I am grateful to our teachers, parents and the public for their various efforts.' Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relations O fficer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service at Keta, on behalf of the Education Directorate, commended the pupils for comporting themselves during the examination period. He urged them to continue revising their notes to position them adequately for Senior High School. 'As you are going to spend more days at home now, l urged you to respect and help your parents and others and avoid engaging in bad groups that would jeopardise your life,' he added. The exercise, which commenced on Monday, July 8, ended on Friday, July 12. However, some of the candidates will be writing Arabic as an optional subject on Monday, July 15. Source: Ghana News Agency