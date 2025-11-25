26th Edition of Carthage Theatre Days Opens with Global Artistic Voices

Tunis: The 26th edition of the Carthage Theatre Days opened on Saturday evening at the City of Culture in Tunis, welcoming artists, creators, and intellectuals from Tunisia and around the world.

According to Agence Tunis Afrique Presse, festival director Mounir Argui highlighted in his opening speech that the performances represent diverse voices from Tunisia, the Arab world, Africa, and beyond. These performances aim to address experiences, perspectives, and questions pertinent to current human issues. Argui emphasized the importance of theatre in combating isolation and fear.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Argui called for maintaining the Palestinian cause as part of humanity’s collective conscience. He affirmed that art serves as an act of resistance and that light itself can be a stance. The festival program retains its main segments while introducing an International Theatre Forum for the first time.

The edition also features seven practical workshops led by specialists and a research forum focused

on PhD projects in Tunisian universities, supporting academic research. Several figures from Tunisian, Arab, and African theatre were honored during the opening ceremony, including Latifa Ahrar from Morocco, Imad bin Mohsen al-Shanfari from Oman, and Abdramane Kamati from Côte d’Ivoire, along with several Tunisians.

A tribute was paid to late Tunisian creators who significantly impacted the cultural scene through their contributions to theatre, cinema, television, and criticism. The official opening was preceded by a musical performance blending Tunisian, Arab, and African identities on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, symbolizing Tunisia’s cultural connections.

Following the ceremony, audiences attended the Egyptian play ‘King Lear,’ featuring renowned actor Yehia El-Fakharany, directed by Shady Sorour, and produced by the Egyptian National Theatre.

This year’s program includes 12 plays in the official competition, 15 international shows, 16 Tunisian productions, 6 Arab and African plays, 12 children and youth per

formances, 6 amateur shows, and 16 productions within the ‘Freedom Theatre’ section, which showcases works produced inside prisons and rehabilitation centers in collaboration with the Directorate General of Prisons and Rehabilitation.

The 12 shows competing in the official competition vie for seven awards: Golden Tanit, Silver Tanit, Bronze Tanit, Best Script, Best Scenography, Best Actress, and Best Actor. The jury is chaired by Tunisian Lassad Ben Abdallah, with members from Tunisia, Kuwait, Algeria, Congo, and Syria. Tunisia is represented in the competition by two plays: ‘Al-Haribat’ by Wafa Taboubi and ‘Jacaranda’ by Nizar Saidi.