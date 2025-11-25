Cabinet Meeting Reviews Public Procurement System to Boost Economic Growth

Tunis: Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri on Saturday chaired a Cabinet Meeting to review the public procurement system. The Prime Minister emphasized that revising the public procurement system is a priority for the State and is considered one of the most significant legislative reforms under consideration. This endeavor aims to stimulate investment and ensure economic growth.

According to Agence Tunis Afrique Presse, Prime Minister Zenzri highlighted the necessity of strengthening governance of public contracts through a comprehensive revision of the governing decree. The goal is to ensure efficiency, compliance with competition rules, freedom of participation in public tenders, equality of opportunity, transparency, and procedural integrity. These measures are intended to guarantee sound management of public funds, continuity of public services, and alignment with the broader development objectives.

She noted that the previous approaches no longer align with the current developments in the economic and social sectors, indicating a need for structural reforms. These reforms aim to reinforce economic growth, accelerate public project delivery, and simplify procedures, in line with President Kais Saied’s recommendations.

The Prime Minister further explained that the planned reforms in the public procurement system are designed to simplify procedures and advance public projects, particularly in promising and high-value-added sectors. This will encourage balanced and inclusive development, as well as local and foreign investment and employment.

Prime Minister Zenzri pointed out that expediting the reform of the public procurement system is essential to overcome the shortcomings of the old system, which had caused delays in numerous public projects. The advancement to the construction phase is necessary to meet public expectations.

Public procurement remains a key mechanism for implementing the State’s economic and social policies. It contributes to improving the quality of public services across various sectors such as health, transport, and education, while also boosting public and private investment, improving the business climate, accelerating digital transformation, supporting renewable energy, and fostering inclusive and equitable development.

A draft decree has been developed following an assessment of the old system, addressing practical challenges encountered during contract award and execution, as well as deficiencies in Decree No. 1039 of March 13, 2014, which currently regulates public procurement. The reform seeks to enhance the efficiency of contract implementation and strengthen the State’s social and economic role.

After discussions and exchanges of views, the Prime Minister confirmed that all issues raised would be considered and that preparation of the new decree governing public contracts would be expedited under a renewed framework.