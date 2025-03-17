80 Percent of Public-School Students in Agona West Engage in Petty Trading

Agona Swedru: Mr. Eric Gyenfi Odoom, the Headteacher of AME Zion (D) Basic School in Agona Swedru, has raised concerns over the involvement of public Basic School pupils in active petty trading. This situation is reportedly having a detrimental impact on their academic performance.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Odoom emphasized that despite public school teachers possessing the necessary academic qualifications, with the least being diploma holders, the trading activities of pupils are disrupting their studies. This disruption has led to criticism of public-school teachers when compared to their private school counterparts. Mr. Odoom shared these observations during the Speech and Prize Giving Day and the 30th anniversary celebration of AME Zion (E) Basic School.

The theme of the celebration was "Thirty Years of Academic Excellence- Shaping Future Leaders Through Legacy and Innovation." Mr. Odoom pointed out that instead of dedicating time to their studies after school, nearly 80 percent of the pupils engage in trading activities. Furthermore, he noted that many students attend school without essential learning materials, which hinders effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Odoom, who also serves as the Constituency Secretary of the Ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), assured that Mrs. Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, the Member of Parliament for Agona West, would work towards addressing the challenges faced by public schools in the constituency, particularly in Agona Swedru. He urged parents to invest more in their children's education, highlighting its importance for socioeconomic transformation.

Mr. Bismark Offei, the Agona West Municipal Director of Education, expressed concerns over the high rates of absenteeism and lateness among pupils, especially those in their final year. He emphasized the need for parents to take responsibility for their children's education by providing them with necessary resources, including food and stationery.

Mr. Offei also acknowledged the shortage of teachers in the area, which is affecting the quality of education. He assured that efforts are being made to address these shortages to improve education quality in rural areas.

Mrs. Lucy Ama Duker, the Headmistress of AME Zion (E) Basic School, stressed that discipline is crucial for success. She encouraged pupils to maintain discipline to achieve greatness in society. Mrs. Duker noted that the school's academic performance has remained consistent since her tenure began in 2016 and expressed confidence that with dedicated teachers, their academic excellence will continue. The anniversary celebration aimed to raise funds for the school's computer laboratory to enhance students' learning of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), preparing them for the job market.