Western Presbyterian Schools Hold Third Educational Consultation Forum in Takoradi

Takoradi: The Takoradi Zone of the Presbyterian Education Unit in the Western Region has held its third educational consultation forum to deliberate on measures to improve quality education delivery within the area. The event brought together stakeholders in the education sector, Western Regional Management of the Unit, heads of Presbyterian schools in the zone, teachers, parents, and students, among others.

According to Ghana News Agency, the forum provided a platform for participants to celebrate achievements, address pertinent challenges faced by the Unit, and review strategies to improve the dissemination of quality education in Presbyterian schools. Held in Takoradi and supported by Lower Pra Rural Bank and Consolidated Bank Ghana, the forum was themed 'Promoting Discipline, Creativity and Innovation among Pupils in Presbyterian Schools.'

The Reverend Stephen Martinson, the Western/Western North Regional Manager of the Presbyterian Education Unit, emphasized in his opening address that discipline, creativity, and innovation play a vital role in shaping pupils' lives, which aligns with the theme of the forum. He called on all stakeholders to support the Unit in continuing to provide quality education to enhance educational standards in the country.

The Reverend Hayford Dwamena Asirifi, the Area Pastor for the Takoradi Presbyterian Church and Chairperson for the event, highlighted the Unit's commitment to prioritizing quality education, good moral values, and instilling the fear of God in students since its establishment. He encouraged students to focus on vocational and entrepreneurial training, which would help them develop skills and open up future opportunities.

Mr. Edmund Aggrey-Forson, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Education, commended the Presbyterian Education Unit for its significant contributions to education and for nurturing responsible adults for the future. He urged learners to take their academic work seriously as a means to ensure a bright future and encouraged parents to instil good moral values and provide necessary resources for their children's academic success.

In recognition of excellence, awards were presented to students who excelled in last year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and to three retired teachers for their contributions and commitment to the Presbyterian Educational Unit.