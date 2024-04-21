Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly renders accounts to the people

The Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly has held its annual Town Hall Meeting at Kyebi to render accounts to the citizenry. The programme was organized in partnership with Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA), a not-for-profit organization, as part of efforts to ensure transparency, accountability and deepen local governance in the area. Mrs Akosua Asabea Annoh, Abuakwa South Municipal Chief Executive, commended ACA for collaborating with the Assembly to execute community-driven projects in some towns in the area and called for the inclusion of more communities. She gave the assurance that the assembly would continue to partner with ACA to bring development and local governance to the doorsteps of the people. The Municipal Planning Officer, Mr Aaron Addo Yirenkyi, in a presentation, said that most of the developmental projects were in the areas of infrastructural, economic, agriculture, health, education, sanitation and economic support to some Persons Living with disabilities among others. Mr Godfred Osei Nimako, ACA's Project Manager, emphasized the importance of community members' involvement in sustainable development initiatives as it was cost-effective and created a deep sense of project ownership and cooperation among the people. He noted that the Facilitated Collective Action Process (FCAP) is the main tool being used by ACA to execute projects in partnership with local authorities in the Bono East and the Eastern Regions. Following a successful piloting in seven communities in Bono East and Eastern regions, FCAP is being rolled out in a 100 more communities, with 55 beneficiary communities at various stages of completion of their selected projects. The Project Manager was, however, worried about the inability of some community members to meet periodically as required under the FCAP implementation process and called for a renewed commitment by the beneficiary communities to improve their living conditions. Source: Ghana News Agency