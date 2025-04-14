Academic Institutions Urged to Establish Policies to Prevent SGBV

Tamale: Dr Kingsley Agyei-Sarpong, Acting Director of the Guidance and Counseling Unit at Tamale Technical University, has made an appeal to academic institutions to implement policies aimed at safeguarding their members and fostering a conducive learning environment to prevent Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Agyei-Sarpong emphasized that such policies are crucial for protecting students and staff from psychological trauma and academic disruption. His remarks were made during a seminar on Sexual Harassment and Gender-based Violence, held in Tamale. The event was organized by the University for Development Studies (UDS) Center for Gender and Career Mentorship (CGCAM) in collaboration with Perfector of Sentiments Foundation (POS), a human rights NGO, with support from Simplify Change. The seminar, themed 'Safe Spaces: preventing sexual harassment on campus,' aimed to raise awareness of SGBV at the institutional level.

Dr Agyei-Sarpong stressed the importance for academic institutions to uphold human rights and maintain institutional integrity. He advocated for a safeguarding policy that includes provisions for zero tolerance towards SGBV, confidential reporting mechanisms, and non-retaliation measures. He also highlighted the need for systems to support survivors, offering services such as counseling, psychological support, free access to therapy, and peer support groups.

Mr Jonathan Osei Owusu, Director of POS, noted that preventing SGBV requires a multifaceted approach, encompassing education, legal reforms, and community engagement. He urged traditional and religious leaders to join the fight against SGBV within communities.

Professor Alhassan Musah, Senior Lecturer at UDS, emphasized the need for interventions to reduce SGBV, ensuring safety in homes, schools, workplaces, and communities.