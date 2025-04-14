TDC Ghana Limited Reverses Previous Management Appointments

Accra: The TDC Ghana Limited, following directives from the Chief of Staff at the presidency, has reversed several appointments and promotions implemented by the previous management.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Courage Makafui Nunekpeku, the Managing Director of TDC, disclosed this development, emphasizing that these appointments and promotions were reversed because they lacked merit-based justification. Speaking at a media engagement, Mr. Nunekpeku pointed out that the previous appointments were influenced by personal relationships rather than being grounded in the company's policies, labor law, and human resource policies.

Mr. Nunekpeku stated his commitment to adhering to proper procedures, ensuring that positions are filled by those who truly deserve them. He explained that the management had begun by identifying certain departments, advertising the vacancies, and conducting interviews to fill the positions appropriately. He noted that some sections of the company had been operating without proper procedures, but reforms have been put in place to address these issues.

He further mentioned that the management team is focused on transforming TDC, supported by a creative and innovative staff, with plans to implement significant reforms in the coming years. Despite ongoing investigations, the core business operations will not be disrupted, with clear projects earmarked for the year.

In addition, Mr. Nunekpeku revealed the cancellation of the Kpone Affordable Housing project contracts due to unspecified reasons. The TDC has since engaged with contractors, and some have resumed work. He noted that the project, which initially had only foundations dug, has undergone design amendments and aims to deliver 800 flats upon completion.

Mr. Nunekpeku also highlighted the dilapidated state of the TDC Club House, describing it as abandoned and structurally compromised. Regarding TDC acquisition lands, he stated that commercial lands are nearly depleted and emphasized that investigations or audits into land sales will persist unless halted by the sector minister or the president.

He concluded by affirming the commitment to auditing and ensuring accountability for managing directors overseeing land and property sales. Mr. Nunekpeku stressed that accountability is crucial in maintaining transparency and integrity within the organization.