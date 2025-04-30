Achimota SHS Highlights Challenges, PTA’s Crucial Role

Accra: The Headmaster of Achimota Senior High School, Mr. Ebenezer Graham Acquah, on Monday, highlighted several challenges facing the institution, including indiscipline, infrastructure issues, and security concerns. Despite these challenges, he noted that the school's Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) had been instrumental in supporting the school.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Acquah made the remarks during a monitoring visit by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education to the school to expose challenges and improve the education sector. The Achimota Senior High School was part of some selected Senior High Schools and Private Universities in the Greater Accra Region to be visited by the Education Committee from Monday, April 28 to Friday, May 2, 2025.

Mr. Acquah cited indiscipline as a major challenge, requiring attention and support from stakeholders. He also informed the Committee that the school's infrastructure needed improvement, with a need for more resources to maintain its facilities. "We also call for enhanced security measures to protect the school compound and students. The school also lacks buses, hindering its operations," he said.

The Headmaster lauded the PTA for its continued support over the years. Mr. Dela Zumanu, the PTA Chairman of Achimota Senior High School, in his remarks, said the Association supported the school financially. "The PTA supports the school through optional levies paid by parents, with about 30 percent of the parents paying," he said.

Mr. Zumanu added that the PTA was concerned about the discipline and welfare of the students, hence the PTA playing a crucial role in instilling discipline and supporting the general welfare of students. He urged Parliament and the Ministry of Education to mainstream PTAs in supporting schools, while the Headmaster emphasized the need to protect Achimota School as a national asset and maintain its value. "I urge that we see Achimota school as a national asset and protect it by maintaining its value," the Headmaster said.

The 2000-year group of the School was lauded for their contributions towards the school's growth. Mr. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Chairman of Parliament's Education Committee and a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, noted that the Committee's report would recommend solutions to highlighted issues.